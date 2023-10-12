GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Neighbors in Greer need your help to feed local families.

Executive Director Caroline Robertson of Greer Relief said they’ve seen a 30 percent increase year-to-date in the number of neighbors helped and there are still 3 months to go in the year.

The biggest needs right now are canned vegetables, fruit, soup, rice, potatoes, breakfast food and perishable items.

You can collect nonperishable food items by holding a food drive in your neighborhood, work or church. Greer Relief will also come set up a food drive for you by bringing a bin and supplies.

Call, email or stop by Greer Relief at 202 Victoria Street Mondays to Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. to get started. Greer Relief will even pick up the food.

There are also after-hours drop-off locations at Wild Ace on Depot Street and Not Just Gamin on Trade Street open on weekdays and weekends.

Call Greer Relief at 864 848 5356. To donate online, click here.