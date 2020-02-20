1  of  27
Greer Relief seeks teams for Topgolf fundraiser

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greer Relief will be holding their Pelham Medical Center Birdies and Bids Topgolf fundraiser on Sunday.

The event will be held from 2-5 p.m. It will include a silent auction, heavy hors d’oeuvres and Topgolf tournament play.

Organizer Caroline Robertson said the registration fee will be $150 per player, $450 for a team of three or $900 for a team of six. Bids and buffet tickets will be $75, and spectator tickets will be $50.

Click here to sign up!

Click here for more information about Topgolf.

