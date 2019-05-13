Greer teen killed in motorcycle crash, driver cited

GREER, SC (WSPA) – A teen motorcyclist, who was involved in a crash with another vehicle along Wade Hampton Boulevard in Greer, has died.

Greer Police said the crash happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. Sunday on East Wade Hampton Boulevard at Arlington Road.

Officers said a motorcycle was crossing East Wade Hampton Boulevard when a Mercedes turned left onto Wade Hampton Boulevard in front of the motorcycle.

Police said the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital by helicopter following the crash.

According to Greer Police Lt. Patrick Fortenberry, the motorcyclist was a 15-year-old boy who attended Greer High School.

Greenville County Schools spokesperson Beth Brotherton said Belue was a nineth-grader at Greer High school.

Brotherton said counselors are on-campus Monday to assist students with grief.

The coroner identified the victim as Christian Scott Belue of East Arlington Avenue.

Belue was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger said Belue was pronounced dead about an hour after the crash.

Police say the driver of the 2008 Mercedes, a 17-year-old girl, was cited for failure to yield the right of way.

The crash is still under investigation by the police department’s traffic team.

Visitation has been set for Thursday, May 16 at The Wood Mortuary from 6-8 p.m.