Greyhounds from Greenwood adoption service help locate missing Upstate dog

by: Dan Vasko

Posted: / Updated:

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A group of greyhounds and their owners from the Greyhound Crossroads adoption service helped locate a missing dog from Spartanburg Sunday night.

The Sprague family in Spartanburg had recently moved to the Upstate from Washington with their greyhound, Lapu.

Lapu went missing last week during a storm.

The adoption service learned of the missing dog and they assembled a search team made up of owners and their pet greyhounds.

They searched around the area of Duncan Park over the weekend and eventually found Lapu at a nearby church late Sunday night.

The Greyhound Crossroads adoption service is located in Greenwood. They have a puppy play date group meet in Greenville every Saturday.

  • April Sprague, Lapu’s owner, and Calvin Pennington, a member of the search team, corral Lapu after she was found Sunday night (Credit: Neil Roepke/Greyhound Crossroads)
  • April Sprague, Lapu’s owner, and Calvin Pennington, a member of the search team, pose with Lapu after she was found Sunday night (Credit: Neil Roepke/Greyhound Crossroads)
  • Calvin Pennington, a member of the search team, poses with Lapu after she was found Sunday night (Credit: Neil Roepke/Greyhound Crossroads)

