Grocery stores workers next on the list for Covid-19 vaccine

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- South Carolina is still working to vaccinate people in health care and nursing home residents, but some essential workers in the Upstate say being next on the list is an honor.

Throughout the pandemic grocery store workers have stayed committed to checking out people in line and keeping food in their pantries, now they’re next in the for the Covid-19 vaccine.

Before Covid, store manager of Radha Indian Grocer, Navjot Kumar Patel says his store was a unique gathering place.

“People were coming with their family on the weekends, or you know, when they come here to try to buy fresh vegetables and groceries and all they come together with their kids and family,” Patel said.

However now, “They are like afraid to come in with family and all. They try to come, you know, anyone who comes suddenly they buy groceries, what they were to get, and go,” Patel said.

He says he’s missed people gathering, staying awhile, and talking to each other at the store.

He hopes being next on the list for getting the vaccine will also resurrect some of those traditions.

“It will lot of help for the vaccine, we are waiting for it, so you know, everything coming back to normal, businesses, everything it will help us and business go better,” Patel said.

For the owners of the Swamp Rabbit Cafe and Grocery, Jacqueline Oliver and Mary Walsh,”I think it’s kind of an honor for grocery workers to be considered front line workers because they’ve been working all year and they’ve been dealing with a ton of people,” Oliver said.

They say they can’t wait to get the vaccine.

Not only will it ease their mind, but their customer’s minds as well.

However, they’re not going to jump the gun.

“I think we’re going to be pretty cautious just like we’ve always been until the experts say it’s safe to gather inside again, so I don’t think we’ll change anything in the near future,” Walsh said.

Along with grocery workers, people 65 and older are also next to get the vaccine.

As of now officials say there isn’t a set date for when these essential workers will be able to get it, but they will reevaluate mid-January.