GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — As new housing developments are built throughout the Upstate, the group Preserve Gowensville is taking steps to protect their rural way of life.

“Preserve Gowensville started last October when we all knew in the neighborhood that development was coming, and it was coming fast,” Virginia Maclure, the co-founder of Preserve Gowensville, said.

“We want to save our land,” Maclure said. “We want to save our water. We want to save our animals and way of life.”

Gowesnville is an un-zoned area of Greenville County. Over the last month, Maclure and other group members have been gathering signatures from residents who want to zone the area into an Agricultural Preservation District.

“Our goal is to be zoned as an Agricultural Preservation District, which is one house per five acres with a mixture of R3 and R1, which is one house per three and one house per one acre, and have our area protected from high density growth,” Maclure explained.

The group hopes that if they can be part of the zoning process, they will have a say in how their community looks in the future.

Preserve Gownsville has gathered dozens of signatures from residents who own about 1,200 acres in Gowensville. In August, they hope to take those signatures to Greenville County’s Planning Committee to begin the zoning process.

“We feel a real sense of urgency to get this moving and get it done,” Maclure said.

Greenville County Council will have the final say on if Gowensville will be zoned. District 17 Council Member Joey Russo, who represents Gowensville, provided the following statement to 7NEWS about the group’s efforts: