CENTRAL, SC (WSPA) – Community members in Central said they are trying to protect their neighborhood -called “The Alley” – from being over-developed. They’ve been working on a solutions for months.

People in the historically Black neighborhood said they’ve found a developer who will work with them to help the area grow in a way that is good for everyone.

Whether it’s kids playing, or people gathering, some said the neighborhood is more than just a community.

“My church is in it. The church I grew up in, all of us grew up in, is in this community. This is family. Family. I love all my family,” Alisha said.

“It means something to not just us, but the Hispanics, the whites that stay in this neighborhood too. So, we’re all a family,” she said.

“This is who has help make Central what it is,” said Rosa Grayden, member of Naturally Occurring Affordable Housing (NOAH).

The Alley, also known as the Head Town Neighborhood, is a vulnerable population, that is up for sale.

“So the owner is John and Wayne Head and they’re going to sell it. So John is over 90 and Wayne is 65, they just want to retire, and so they’ve been talking to the city of Central for over a year, telling the city they want to sale it. At some point, the city called me,” said NOAH member Eunice Lehmacher.

Some people said they have been concerned about the nearly 14 households – around 50 people – who live there.

“You know, the threat of putting people out, not having anywhere to go because really in the area around here, there’s not enough working people in this area that makes the amount of money that can move else where, and then there’s really no where they can live, but here,” Grayden said.

“We’re concerned about the people who live here, of course. And we don’t want them to be evicted, but if the owner wants to sell it, he can sell it to anybody. So what we’ve been trying to do as volunteers is work with the city and other groups. We’ve collected a coalition of seven or eight groups that care about things like affordable housing,” Lehmacher said.

Now, they have help.

“So the developer, Holladay Ventures, wants the people who live here to be able to stay,” Lehmacher said. “He’s proposed a plan that would build affordable housing.”

“So apartment, single family homes, townhomes, a park, a playground, a splash park, a dog park,” she said.

The group is also working with Habitat for Humanity.

“They’re willing to build here,” Lehmacher said. “So the people who rent right here, could become homeowners – own their own home.”

“Or they could choose to rent an affordable home, or they could try to buy a townhouse,” Lehmacher said.

Along with low-income housing, community leaders said the proposed plan could also include a grocery store to address food desert issues.

“The change was to evacuate everyone off of here, and now the change seems to be hope with the developer that is looking closely at the needs of the people,” Grayden said. “Central do need to be built up. I must admit that, but not to lose a people.”

All things Alisha said are uplifting to the historic community.

“It does bring hope and everything to see something that you grew up in don’t want to be torn down,” Alisha said.

“Long as there is life, there is hope. The problem is getting people to see that we are hope,” Grayden said.

Lehmacher said the property is not zoned to have high density apartments, so next–they are working with city on zoning changes.

Central Mayor, Andrew Beckner, said development cannot begin until the current owner petitions the city to rezone the property.

Then, the mayor said the planning commission would review the petition. If the planning commission agrees rezoning is in the town’s interest, it will submit a formal request for rezoning to council.