GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport has introduced new self check-in kiosks for passengers.

Just in time for summer, the kiosks will allow passengers to check in for their flight, print boarding passes, and check their luggage.

“We are thrilled to launch this new self check in kiosk service at GSP,” said Dave Edwards, president and CEO of GSP Airport. “It’s a great way for us to offer our passengers more options and convenience as they travel.”

The kiosks are located in the ticket lobby and are available to passengers flying American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and Southwest Airlines.

Additional airlines are expected to be added later this year.