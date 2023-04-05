SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport announced Wednesday new scheduled cargo service to China.

Maersk will fly twice-weekly flights between GSP Airport and Shenyang Taoxian International Airport in Shenyang, China. The flights will increase in frequency to three times per week beginning in May.

The flights will use Boeing 767 aircraft operated by Amerijet International Airlines.

This is the second scheduled cargo flight between the airport and an airport in Asia. In 2022, Maersk began flying between GSP and Incheon, South Korea.

“With the introduction of these new routes, we are further connecting North America and Asia Pacific through regular flights and controlled capacity for our customers,” said Michel Pozas Lucic, Global Head of Air for A.P. Moller-Maersk. “At Maersk, we want to ensure that our customers have the visibility, reliability, and resilience in their supply chains. Air freight continues to be an important asset in our customer’s end-to-end logistics needs.”

GSP recently expanded their air cargo facilities, adding 50,000 square feet of space in 2022.

Construction is currently underway to expand capacity further, which would allow the airport to handle up to six Boeing 747 cargo planes simultaneously once complete.

“We are thrilled to welcome another significant investment by Maersk at GSP. This service increases access for trade between Asia, South Carolina, and the entire Southeast U.S.,” said Dave Edwards, GSP Airport president and CEO. “We are confident that this new route will be just one of many exciting routes announced in the years to come.”