GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport is anticipating thousands of travelers for the holiday week. The busiest days for travel are the Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the following Saturday and Sunday.

People are on the move, eager to get to their destination for Thanksgiving.

“Traveled here from Connecticut, came here for Thanksgiving holidays with my mom,” said passenger Isaiah Bailey.

Another passenger, Nick Seller said he was working his way back home just in time for the holiday.

“I am traveling back to Orlando through Charlotte,” Seller said.

Many passengers from near and far will travel through GSP Airport this week.

“We’ll expect over 10,000 people arriving and departing at the airport,” said Tiffany Cherry, GSP Airport communications manager. “It’s about a 20% increase than what we saw last year and we expect it to be one of our busiest weekends ever.”

So GSP is encouraging passengers to plan ahead.

“We always recommend arriving at least 2 hours before your scheduled departure time. Because of the busy Thanksgiving, you might see a little bit longer at the airline ticket counters and at the TSA checkpoints.”

The airport is also reminding travelers of some changes due to construction.

“If you’re coming to drop someone off or pick someone up, you’ll see that you have a new route to come to the curbside,” Cherry said. “That includes extending our front curb so just in time for the holiday season you will see an elongated front curb that allows more cars to come in.”

And for some passengers, so far this week, traveling has been a breeze.

“Super quick. I left Orlando a straight shot to Charlotte, a very short layover, and the flight from Charlotte to here is like 20 minutes, which is super quick,” Sellar said.

It’s a similar story for Bailey.

“So far today has been pretty good,” Bailey said. “Actually most of my connections were for the most part painless although I did have to be a little fast.”

GSP said another important reminder is to review the TSA list of prohibited items to make sure they are not in your bags.