GREER, SC (WSPA) – Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport announced Monday morning that they have partnered with the CLEAR Program, allowing members to skip security lines.

CLEAR members scan their eyes and fingers to verify their identity which allows them to bypass security lines.

GSP Airport is now the first airport in the Carolinas to have the program.

Senior Vice President of CLEAR Kyle McLaughlin said GSP’s tradition of innovation and excellence was a natural fit for CLEAR.

McLaughlin ensured CLEAR is up to the highest security standard and has a longtime partnership with the TSA.

“We take a photo of your eyes, we capture your fingerprints in the process but you will always consent to using that with us,” McLaughlin said.

“Members have complete control over their information,” said McLaughlin.

Any concerned members can contact CLEAR and ask how they securely store the information.

Travelers can enroll in the CLEAR program at one of the stations near the TSA checkpoint and the membership starts at $16 a month.