SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – More guns were found at South Carolina airport security checkpoints in 2023 than in any other year.

In total, 87 guns were found at Transportation Security Administration checkpoints in South Carolina, up from 79 in 2022.

According to the TSA, the security checkpoint at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport found more guns, 32, than any other airport in South Carolina.

Charleston International had 27 guns found while Myrtle Beach International had 17 and Columbia Metropolitan Airport had 11.

Nationwide, 2023 set a record for most guns found at airport security checkpoints with 6,737, 93% of those guns were loaded.

Airport 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Greenville-Spartanburg Int’l 23 13 17 21 32 Charleston Int’l 18 12 30 32 27 Myrtle Beach Int’l 12 9 13 10 17 Columbia Metropolitan 10 7 11 15 11 Florence Regional 0 0 1 1 0 Hilton Head Island 0 0 0 0 0 South Carolina total 63 41 72 79 87 National total 4,432 3,257 5,972 6,542 6,737 (From: TSA)

The TSA screened 7.33 million travelers at South Carolina’s six commercial airports in 2023, with one gun found for every 84,349 passengers.

Nationwide, one firearm was found for every 127,447 passengers screened, according to the TSA.

Passengers found with guns at TSA checkpoints could face arrest and a fine of up to nearly $15,000 per violation.