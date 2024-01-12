SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – More guns were found at South Carolina airport security checkpoints in 2023 than in any other year.

In total, 87 guns were found at Transportation Security Administration checkpoints in South Carolina, up from 79 in 2022.

According to the TSA, the security checkpoint at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport found more guns, 32, than any other airport in South Carolina.

Charleston International had 27 guns found while Myrtle Beach International had 17 and Columbia Metropolitan Airport had 11.

Nationwide, 2023 set a record for most guns found at airport security checkpoints with 6,737, 93% of those guns were loaded.

Airport20192020202120222023
Greenville-Spartanburg Int’l2313172132
Charleston Int’l1812303227
Myrtle Beach Int’l129131017
Columbia Metropolitan107111511
Florence Regional00110
Hilton Head Island00000
South Carolina total6341727987
National total4,4323,2575,9726,5426,737
(From: TSA)

The TSA screened 7.33 million travelers at South Carolina’s six commercial airports in 2023, with one gun found for every 84,349 passengers.

Nationwide, one firearm was found for every 127,447 passengers screened, according to the TSA.

Passengers found with guns at TSA checkpoints could face arrest and a fine of up to nearly $15,000 per violation.