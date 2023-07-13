GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – When a TSA officer sees a firearm on the X-ray screen, they immediately notify airport law enforcement, who then removes the firearm and meets with the traveler.

It’s a process the GSP airport has gone through a lot more recently.

“Where we really saw a big jump was Greenville-Spartanburg, we had a total of 19 guns come to the checkpoint at GSP in the first half of 2023,” said Mark Howell, a TSA regional spokesperson.

According to South Carolina TSA, a total of 42 guns were found in carry-on luggage in the first half of the year compared to 38 in the first half of 2022. Aside from losing precheck screening benefits and facing potential criminal citations, travelers also face civil penalties for bringing firearms to the security checkpoint

“We also issue a civil penalty to those passengers that can go up to $15,000 so it can end up being a very costly mistake that can be avoided just by doing some planning ahead of heading to the airport,” said Howell.

Howell said a reason for the increase in firearms is simple. More travelers plus more gun owners is going to equal more guns in airports. However, there’s also another explanation.

“In states where you have open carry and concealed carry, people make it part of their routine to take their gun with them when they go out for the day,” said Howell. “They grab their keys, their wallet and their firearm when heading out the door, but when you’re traveling you really got to flip that mindset and think about what you’re bringing to the airport.”

As TSA is urging travelers to be more mindful, they’re reminding others that it impacts not just you, but everyone in the airport that day.

“It’s going to create some operational challenges in a busy part of the morning,” said Howell. “If we have a firearm, we are going to hold that lane until law enforcement comes and removes it from the checkpoint.”

Passengers who do wish to travel with a firearm have to make sure it’s properly packed in checked baggage and declared at the airline ticket counter. Yet some airlines may have additional requirements so travelers should also contact their airline as well.