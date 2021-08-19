GSP announces new nonstop flight to Nashville with Contour Airlines

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) announced Thursday a new nonstop flight to Nashville (BNA) with Contour Airlines beginning November 17, 2021.

Officials said Contour Airlines will offer the only nonstop service from the Upstate region to Music City.

The new service will operate five times each week, excluding Tuesdays and Saturdays. Contour will utilize 30-seat Embraer ERJ-135 and Embraer ERJ-145 aircraft.

“Nashville has been one of our most requested destinations for years,” said Dave Edwards, president and CEO of the Greenville-Spartanburg Airport District. “We are excited to announce new service to a city that appeals to both business and leisure travelers. GSP continues to pursue opportunities that bring our customers more flights to more of their favorite places. We are pleased to welcome Contour Airlines to our family of carriers.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Zip Trips
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store