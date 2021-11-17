GSP begins new nonstop flight to Nashville with Contour Airlines

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The inaugural Contour Airlines flight from Nashville International Airport lands at GSP. (Source: GSP)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) began a new nonstop flight to Nashville (BNA) with Contour Airlines Wednesday.

“We are delighted to connect the Upstate region of South Carolina vibrant city of Nashville,” said Matt Chaifetz, CEO of Contour Airlines. “With the comfort and convenience of nonstop service, both business and leisure travelers will be able to make the most of Music City.”

The new service will operate five times a week, excluding Tuesdays and Saturdays. Contour planes will have 30 seats with a minimum of 36 inches of legroom in every row.

Contour Airlines will provide the only nonstop service from GSP to Nashville International Airport. To order tickets, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Red Zone video and scores
Mascot Challenge
High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store