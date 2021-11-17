GSP begins new nonstop flight to Nashville with Contour Airlines

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) began a new nonstop flight to Nashville (BNA) with Contour Airlines Wednesday.

“We are delighted to connect the Upstate region of South Carolina vibrant city of Nashville,” said Matt Chaifetz, CEO of Contour Airlines. “With the comfort and convenience of nonstop service, both business and leisure travelers will be able to make the most of Music City.”

The new service will operate five times a week, excluding Tuesdays and Saturdays. Contour planes will have 30 seats with a minimum of 36 inches of legroom in every row.

Contour Airlines will provide the only nonstop service from GSP to Nashville International Airport. To order tickets, click here.