GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – The Wednesday before Thanksgiving marks one of the busiest travel days of the year and some airlines are already preparing.

The Greenville Spartanburg International Airport is expecting thousands of travelers for the busy travel holiday.

According to Triple-A, travel numbers are expected to soar to 4.5 million across the nation, which would be almost a 10% increase compared to last year’s numbers.

Officials said that is a good thing to keep in mind if you are flying in and out of GSP International Airport.

Airport officials said there are efficient ways to help you get through the airport as smoothly as possible.

A good idea, according to GSP workers, is to arrive about two hours early which would be plenty enough time.

Parking can also be a headache when going to the airport, you can check the parking status and even reserve a parking spot at the GSP Website.

Officials encourage you to also be prepared for the TSA lines by knowing the procedures before heading out to the airport and having all documents ready to go.

Updated technology will also help with the flow of people, said Communications Specialist Tiffany Cherry.

“TSA recently installed new scanners so whether you’re prechecked or not prechecked with these new scanners you don’t have to take out those electronics, those liquids, those 3.4 ozs or less,” Cherry said.

It’s a good idea to remember the tips when you are flying back into GSP because Sunday is projected to be the busiest day for people returning from their holiday.