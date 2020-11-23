GSP International Airport provides updates for travelers this holiday

Greer, S.C.-Officials at GSP International Airport are still expecting holiday travelers this Thanksgiving despite COVID-19.

Especially on days where weather could delay or cancel flights, officials recommend you arrive at the airport 90 minutes ahead of your departure time and use mobile check-in if possible.

GSP staff will be wearing masks and airport officials recommend all passengers and visitors wear face coverings as well . This is recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and mandatory inside an aircraft.

Newly installed Credential Authentication Technology will be in security checkpoints for passengers convenience. This allows passengers to go through TSA screenings by inserting their ID into a machine instead of handing it to a person.

Plexiglass dividers will also be in the security screening area as well as at check-in.

There is an increased number of sanitizing stations throughout the airport and officials also installed new social distance signage on floors and other areas.