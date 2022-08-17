GREER, S.C. (WSPA) — Airport directors and local legislators cut the ribbon on an expansion to Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport’s air freight processing and distributing terminal Wednesday.

The 50,000-foot expansion represents a roughly $5 million investment. The goal is to accommodate ongoing rapid growth in the airport’s freight operations.

According to the airport, the volume of air freight handled in 2021 increased 48 percent over the year prior. Airport leaders say GSP is one of the fastest-growing airports in the country for freight. They want to compete with Atlanta and Charlotte for shipping in the future.

Currently, the cargo flowing through GSP fuels Upstate industry. Cargo includes cars, car parts, medical supplies and equipment, manufacturing machinery and more.