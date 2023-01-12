SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport is set to begin construction on a project to improve road access to the airport’s terminal.

The Terminal Roadway Improvement Project will change how people get to the passenger pickup and drop off areas.

The project will prepare for future growth at GSP, officials said.

“As GSP continues to grow, roadway congestion in and near the terminal complex is expected to increase significantly,” said GSP President and CEO David Edwards. “This project will enable us to improve traffic flow today and allow us to continue to implement necessary infrastructure improvements designed to meet the region’s air transportation needs in the future.”

The project will move the terminal curb entrance to the north of parking garage B.

Two new roundabouts will also be added along GSP Drive in front of the terminal.

Construction will be done in three phases with the entire project expected to wrap up in November 2024.

The first phase of construction will begin January 16.