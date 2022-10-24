SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Are you a frequent flyer and want to get through TSA quicker? Greenville-Spartanburg Airport is hosting a TSA PreCheck enrollment event to get your pre-approved.

A TSA PreCheck mobile enrollment site will be at GSP from Monday, Oct. 24 through Friday, Oct. 28 in front of the airport terminal building near Parking Garage A.

Hours are Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon.

When you are TSA-approved, you do not need to remove shoes, 3-1-1 liquids, laptops, light outerwear, or belts, saving travelers time at the security checkpoint.

Appointments are preferred. To schedule one, click here. Walk-ins are welcomed.