BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office confiscated a gun from a student at Erwin Middle School in Buncombe County on Friday.

The student was taken into custody, and the Sheriff’s Office is pursuing criminal charges at this time.

According to deputies, the gun was taken without incident, and this is believed to be an isolated occurrence.

7NEWS will continue to update the story as more information becomes available.