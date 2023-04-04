GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County School District said a gun was found Tuesday morning at an elementary school.

According to the district, around 10 a.m. administrators at Cherrydale Elementary School received a report that a student had a gun in their book bag.

Law enforcement was notified immediately and responded to the school.

A search was conducted and a gun was confiscated from the student’s book bag, according to officials.

No threats were made toward any students or the school.

As a precaution, the school was placed on hold, meaning everyone remained in place while the investigation was conducted and additional district personnel will be on campus Tuesday.

The school is now back on a normal schedule and the student is being disciplined according to the district’s behavior code.