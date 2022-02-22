Gun found in student’s backpack at Laurens District 55 High School

LAURENS CO., SC (WSPA) – A gun was found Tuesday in the backpack of a student at Laurens District 55 High School in Laurens County.

According to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, a relative of the student contacted the high school to let them know that the student may have had a gun.

The school resource officer found a loaded gun in the student’s backpack, deputies said.

“Parents, students, and community, please understand the seriousness, danger, and ramifications of having firearms and any other type of weapon on school property and in school buildings. We must all work together to stop this from happening again,” said Laurens County School District 55 Superintendent Dr. Ameca Thomas in a statement.

“I implore parents to check their student’s backpack and have real-talk conversations with them about making wise decisions,” Dr. Thomas continued.

The student who had the gun was taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice. There’s no word yet on any charges in the case.

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate.