(WSPA) – Gun store owners across the Upstate said sales were at an all time high this year on Black Friday.

The FBI said they completed more than 200,000 background checks on Friday alone. 5.5% higher than the previous record set in 2017.

Upstate store owners said every year Black Friday remains their most popular day of the year.

“If you look at what’s going on in the world right now, there are a lot of people that are somewhat in fear for their lives,” James Frazier, Sharpshooters Store manager said.

Store managers like Frazier said protection is the main reason he hears when people come in to purchase a firearm.

One Greenville resident said he has quite a few guns that he purchased on Black Friday’s while sales were going on.

“I bought them mainly A, some of them for self protection but of course some of the other ones are of course for just plain out fun,” Greenville Resident David Nadel said.

Many of the firearms purchased on Black Friday may be gifted for Christmas.

However, knowing the rules on who you can gift that gun to is important.

According to federal law it’s illegal to give or sell a firearm to someone under 18-years-old or someone who has not and/or would not pass a background check. A person could be charged with a federal felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison, as well as fines.

“If that person cannot walk into the store and legally purchase a firearm then at that time it could become a straw purchase and that way, they are not allowed to buy a firearm,” Frazier said. “If you or I were to buy that firearm and give it to them then we have problems with the government.”

Frazier said handguns have been the most popular purchase but he said with the purchase of any firearm, no matter the circumstance, everyone should take training courses to make sure they know how to properly handle it.

“If that person has a background in shooting then that is not a problem but if it is their first firearm, they need training,” Frazier said. “They need to be able to do this safely, not only for themselves but for the other people around them.”

All states are required to follow federal firearm laws but certain states do have additional stricter laws their residents have to follow.