Gunfire erupts between vehicles at intersection in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Gunfire broke out Wednesday evening between two vehicles at an intersection in Greenville County.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a shooting around 6:50pm at Augusta Road and Interstate 85.

Deputies said two vehicles were at an intersection when they began exchanging of gunfire.

A separate, uninvolved vehicle was also hit by gunfire.

There’s no word yet on any suspects or if anyone was injured by the gunfire.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.