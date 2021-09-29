Gunfire erupts between vehicles at intersection in Greenville Co.

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Gunfire broke out Wednesday evening between two vehicles at an intersection in Greenville County.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a shooting around 6:50pm at Augusta Road and Interstate 85.

Deputies said two vehicles were at an intersection when they began exchanging of gunfire.

A separate, uninvolved vehicle was also hit by gunfire.

There’s no word yet on any suspects or if anyone was injured by the gunfire.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Red Zone video and scores
Mascot Challenge
High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store