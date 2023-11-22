GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The second of two men who attempted to rob marijuana traffickers leading to a gun battle at Greenville-Spartanburg Airport has been sentenced.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office, 21-year-old Kendrick Naveed Corbin of Columbia was sentenced to 231 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to armed robbery, conspiracy to distribute marijuana, and possessing and discharging a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes.

In September, Corbin’s co-defendant, Dequadry Kendrick Razor, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for his role in the robbery and shooting.

Officials said evidence presented to the court showed that on January 25, 2022, two drug traffickers flew into GSP from Los Angeles carrying approximately 50 pounds of marijuana in two suitcases.

The traffickers exited the terminal with the marijuana, where they were picked up by two associates in a Dodge Challenger. Unknown to them, Razor and Corbin were sitting in a car outside the terminal, waiting to rob them.

After loading their suitcases into the trunk of the Challenger, the traffickers pulled into a parking garage adjacent to the terminal, where they planned to transfer some of the marijuana into another vehicle.

According to the attorney’s office, as they began to get out of the car, Razor and Corbin rushed in with pistols drawn, and a gunfight broke out.

One of the traffickers was shot, and Razor and Corbin fled without the suitcases, as the traffickers returned fire. Multiple vehicles parked in the garage were struck in the crossfire.

The wounded trafficker was rushed to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries but survived. The driver of the Challenger, Jaondre Collier, chased Corbin and Razor to the exit of the garage.

As Corbin attempted to feed a ticket into the kiosk to exit the garage, Collier pulled up behind them and opened fire again. An innocent bystander was trapped in her vehicle behind the fleeing robbers as Collier fired over her car, striking the kiosk. Razor and Corbin were able to exit the garage and flee back to Columbia.

Responding officers found the suitcases of marijuana in Collier’s trunk and two pistols in his glove box.

In September, Collier was sentenced to 68 months in prison for conspiring to distribute marijuana, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and discharging a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

The robbers’ vehicle was traced to a home where Razor was staying, and law enforcement discovered marijuana and firearms in his bedroom. One of the guns was forensically linked to shell casings recovered from the garage at GSP. Razor was arrested and indicted for the robbery.

After considerable investigation, the FBI identified Corbin as the second shooter in the GSP robbery, and he was federally indicted.

On Jan. 3, 2023, investigators learned that Corbin was once again headed to GSP, and the FBI and local law enforcement responded to the airport to arrest him. They found Corbin and another man, Anthony Brown, sitting outside the terminal, and both were armed.

Officers also arrested Maurice Deon Bynum, who had just flown into GSP from California and was attempting to load a suitcase full of marijuana into the vehicle Corbin was driving. Brown and Bynum were also recently sentenced to prison terms for their roles in the conspiracy.

Senior United States District Judge Henry M. Herlong, Jr. sentenced the defendants in this case. There is no parole in the federal system.

The case was investigated by the FBI, the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, and the GSP Airport District Police Department.