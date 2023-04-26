Drugs, guns, and cash seized from a home on Old Shelby Street in Cherokee County, S.C., April 2023 (From: Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office)

CHEROKEE COUNTY S.C. (WSPA) – Two people were arrested on Tuesday near Blacksburg on weapons and drug charges.

Shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday, deputies with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a home on Old Shelby Street. The warrant was part of an investigation into illegal drugs in the area, according to the sheriff’s office.

Through the search narcotics officers seized 600 fentanyl pills and 13 grams of methamphetamine. Officers also located a stash of weapons consisting of 12 handguns – one with an “obliterated serial number” – 13 long guns and $2,439 believed to be brought in from drug sales.

Danny Hope Martin and Leylonne Christine Martin were arrested on charges of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, trafficking methamphetamine, posession of a weapon during a violent crime, posession of a weapon with obliterated serial number.

Martin was also charged with possession of a weapon by a violent convicted felon.

Both were still awaiting a bond hearing on Wednesday.