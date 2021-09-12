Guns, drugs seized following multi-county pursuit in Upstate

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Several guns and drug paraphernalia were seized following a pursuit that crossed multiple counties, the Belton Police Department said on Sunday.

According to a release from Belton Police, the incident began around 1 p.m. Sunday when officers attempted to pull over a vehicle that was suspected of being stolen. Belton Police Chief J. Ross Richey said the driver of the vehicle in question fled and led officers on a multi-county chase. Richey said the driver exceeded 80 miles per hour, and when officers were approaching congested traffic they ended the pursuit.

Richey said during the pursuit a female passenger attempted to get out of the vehicle when it was driving slow, and had her hands out the window and up. Officers were unsure if it was a kidnapping as well.

Chief Richey said that after the pursuit was terminated, “a short time later they were notified that the vehicle crashed in the 500 block of Rogers Road near Highway 8.” The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, Belton Police Department, South Carolina Highway Patrol, and emergency personnel responded to the scene.

Police then identified the suspect as 26-year-old Jonathan Josey Carter, who was in possession of 32 grams of methamphetamine as well as some marijuana and two handguns. Carter was prohibited from having firearms due to his history of possession charges, among others, Chief Richey said.

Carter faces multiple charges including: “Possession of Firearm during the commission of a violent crime, Trafficking Methamphetamine, Failure to stop for blue lights, and other traffic offenses.”

Two passengers that were in the vehicle were not charged.

Carter was admitted to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.