HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for a burglary at a Hendersonville sporting goods store where multiple guns were stolen.

The burglary happened at the Blue Ridge Mall on Four Seasons Boulevard on January 2.

According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the thieves broke into Dunham’s Sports just before 3 a.m. and took multiple guns from the business.

The ATF said the suspects were seen leaving the store before walking across the parking lot toward Freeman Street.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible, according to the ATF.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Hendersonville Police Department at 828-697-3025.