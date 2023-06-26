SENECA, S.C. (WSPA) – A report of shots fired in Seneca resulted in police finding more than 17 pounds of marijuana along with other drugs.

Seneca Police said they responded to a call for shots fired Saturday at a home on Enterprise Lane.

Officers said they arrived and found several shell casings and the home’s resident, Kelly Hollins.

Investigators searched the home and found 17.4 pounds of marijuana, 22 grams of cocaine, 123 Oxycodone pills, and two guns, according to Seneca Police.

Hollins was arrested and charged with trafficking marijuana, trafficking cocaine, public disorderly conduct, possession of schedule II controlled substance, felon in possession of a firearm, and failure to accompany an officer.

No injuries were reported in the shooting.