GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – A state investigation is underway into why Gaffney police exchanged gunfire with suspects over the weekend.

Just before 2 a.m. on Sunday, a 911 call came in about gunshots near the Konjo Lounge.

“Officers responded, and while on scene, more shots erupted. So, they went to target that where the shots were coming from,” said Assistant Chief Jerry Smith.

Smith, said the shots were coming from behind the club.

“Everybody ran, so we had a lot of people still, the club was just closing, there were probably 75 to 100 people running around that area,” he said.

He said officers found people who were shooting at each other and tried to get them to stop.

“They kept telling them to stop, drop their weapons, or whatever, but that didn’t happen. So, they had to return,” said Smith.

There was another shooting in Gaffney, on October 19, where a 16-year-old was shot at Limestone Courts.

“They’re isolated incidents, these people know each other, and that’s one of the problems with it, your victim’s don’t want to comment,” said Smith.

The police department is taking extra steps to try and decrease any violence.

“We’re amping up our enforcements in all areas, you’ll see a few more cars out than what we normally have, as far as patrol,” stated Smith.

Smith said to have even more patrol, the higher ups will be hitting the streets.

He said a higher police presence will also be in targeted and higher call volume areas.

As for the shots fired early Sunday morning, SLED is investigating.

“We’re no different than anybody else, just because we have a badge, we have to justify it,” said Smith.

According to the department, no one was seriously injured in the incident on Sunday morning, but they cannot comment any further on the injuries.

The officers involved are on a paid leave during the investigation.