SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Habitat for Humanity of Greenville County has finished building its first community in Simpsonville after more than two years of construction.

“It’s changed everything for my kids and my life,” said homeowner Natalia Mayley. “It’s good to know they don’t have to switch schools, and we’re not getting bounced from here to there. It’s stability, and that’s what I’ve always wanted for them.”

Habitat for Humanity broke ground on the Woodside Park neighborhood in October 2020 after the city of Simpsonville donated the land.

13 homes were constructed in the neighborhood, 10 of which were built for families approved by Habitat for Humanity.

“They pay a mortgage,” said Mark Steenback, chief resource officer for Habitat for Humanity of Greenville County. “It’s an affordable mortgage. That’s our model. We make sure it stays affordable for these families. They earned the opportunity for the home, and they own the home.”

Habitat for Humanity builds homes around the country. Steenback said there is a great need for affordable housing in Greenville County.

“As more and more people move here, we just don’t have the housing stock necessary,” Steenback explained. “The downward pressure that’s put on that means that the people at the bottom of the affordability range are the ones who don’t have the opportunity. Providing that for them is really important for us.”

Habitat for Humanity and the new homeowners celebrated the completion of their new community with a block party Friday.

“We’re so glad to see these families enjoying this neighborhood and becoming a part of Simpsonville,” Mayor Paul Shewmaker said. “This is great. This is exactly what neighborhood and community is about.”

While the Woodside Park neighborhood is now complete, Habitat for Humanity of Greenville County said their work in the Upstate is not done yet.

“Our goal is to do more communities like this,” Steenback said.

Steenback said the organization is currently building a 29-home community in the Nicholtown neighborhood.