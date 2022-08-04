GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Habitat for Humanity Greenville County raised the wall of the first home in their new development Wednesday in Nicholtown called Heritage Hills.

Habitat’s Capital Campaign raised two million dollars to help Heritage Hills be a part of a larger community initiative.

The organization has planned to provide access to affordable, well-constructed housing, stability and self-sufficiency and overall well-being.

The campaign was able to add a total of 42 Habitat homes to the affordable housing landscape in the county. The community will cover a three-acre parcel located near Downtown Greenville.

Habitat for Humanity said the development is receiving an $800,000 investment in infrastructure along with the Woodside Park community in Simpsonville for an additional 29 homes.

As of May 2021, Habitat Greenville has completed the construction of 383 homes. The organization has maintained a 4-star charity status by Charity Navigator.