GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Habitat Greenville released a statement to honor Jimmy Carter on President’s Day.

Since 1984, President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn Carter served and built homes through Habitat for Humanity.

After multiple short stays in the hospital, President Carter elected to go into hospice care.

The following statement is from Habitat Greenville:

“On Presidents Day, we honor former President Jimmy Carter for his long-time support of the Habitat for Humanity Mission. We express our respect and deep gratitude for his work as a dedicated Habitat volunteer for over 35 years.

Since 1984, throughout the Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project, the former President and First Lady served as relentless Ambassadors for safe, affordable housing in the United States and worldwide, working alongside more than 104,000 volunteers in 14 countries.

Habitat Greenville, along with all Habitat affiliates in our Nation, is so incredibly honored to be given a chance to partner with the Carters, volunteers, and foundations to build, renovate and repair homes for low-income individuals and families.

Today we are keeping President Carter and his family in our thoughts, and we pray that they find comfort and be surrounded by the love and peace of God.”