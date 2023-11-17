Pickens County, S.C. (WSPA) – Hagood Mill Historical Site in Pickens County received a grant to teach the Cherokee Language and you can get your first taste of these lessons at a festival at the Mill November 18.

Director Billy Crawford said there are very few Cherokee language speakers and writers still living, so this would give both Native Americans, particularly Cherokee and others the opportunity to learn.

The Hagood Mill Foundation recently received funding from the South Carolina Humanities for The Cherokee Language Reclamation Project.

This grant will offer workshops, classes, and field trips in the study of the Native American history and culture of the Upcountry.

The first public offering will be during the annual Native American Celebration at the Hagood Mill Historic Site this weekend November 17 and 18, 2023.

Look for a with Cherokee language speakers and writers teaching, playing learning games, doing activities, and reading Cherokee language books to anyone free of charge.

There will also be registration available for individuals, school groups, youth organizations, teachers, and more to sign up to take classes (some online) or attend workshops or participate in field trips at Hagood Mill Historic Site during the next year.