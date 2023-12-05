GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies in Gaffney are investigating after shots were fired into several homes in Cherokee County over the past two days.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shots fired call on Spring Valley Road in Gaffney around 9:30 p.m. on Monday.

When they arrived on the scene, deputies found a home and a vehicle struck by gunfire and recovered around five shell casings in front of the house. No one inside the home was injured.

On Tuesday around 1:30 a.m., deputies responded to a shots fired and shooting with injuries call on Jolly Drive in Gaffney.

When deputies arrived on scene, they recovered over fifty shell casings in front of the home that was struck by “a hail of gunfire.”

A 51-year-old woman was hit by gunfire while laying in bed. She was taken to Spartanburg Regional and is expected to recover from her injuries.

Both incidents remain under investigation by the sheriff’s office.

Investigators do not believe either occurrence were random acts of violence and believe both homes were targeted for unknown reasons at this time.

According to deputies, incidents of shots fired into homes that have occurred within city and county limits over the past few days are likely gang related.

Anyone with information on either shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC or Captain Parnell at (864) 489-4722, extension #117.