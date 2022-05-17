SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The BMW Charity Pro-Am announced Ladies Professional Golf Association Hall of Fame golfer Amy Alcott will speak about the importance of golf for women in the business at the first Amy Alcott & Friends Women’s Clinic and Luncheon.

This event will be on June 8 at The Carolina Country Club in Spartanburg leading up to the 2022 tournament, which will take place June 6 to 12 at Thornblade Club in Greenville County and The Carolina Country Club.

Alcott will be joined by the following people at the luncheon:

Alex Baldwin – President at Korn Ferry Tour

Ann Liguor – sports radio and television personality

Troy Mullins – former world long drive champion

Sheryl Wilkerson – Vice President of Government Affairs for Michelin North America

Proceeds from the luncheon will support the girl’s golf program at Broome High School in Spartanburg County.

The high school launched a girls’ golf team during the 2021-2022 school year. Event proceeds will support additional equipment needs as the program grows while helping overcome barriers to participation.

Individual tickets, tables and sponsorships are available for purchase. To learn more, visit here or call (864) 738- 0657.