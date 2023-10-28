SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Halloween might not be until Tuesday but that didn’t stop people from dressing up in Simpsonville on Saturday.

Every year, as All Hallows Eve approaches, Heritage Park in Simpsonville gets taken over during their annual Halloween at Heritage Park celebration.

“I have seen some crazy costumes. I saw a lot of Wednesday costumes, a lot of blow-up dinosaurs, and a lot of ninjas running around too so watch out, Steven Thompson, Head Instructor for Upstate Karate in Simpsonville.

Skeletons, superheroes, and even the occasional princess are all on the hunt for candy.

“Every year people come in, vendors come in, businesses from all over Simpsonville put up their booth we hand out candy and give information of all our businesses,” Thompson said.

This year, there are 20 local businesses participating.

“This event is a great opportunity for the chamber of commerce to get their business owners in front of the community so it’s getting these businesses in front of thousands that have come out,” Whitney Ferguson, Director of Programming and Events Simpsonville Chamber of Commerce said.

The annual event also gives businesses a convenient chance to connect with the community.

“It makes Simpsonville a big family right, we are a small city but all one big family bringing people in, showing them the martial arts, which is very important. Most people think Karate is all about kicking and punching but really, it’s about showing modesty courtesy, and integrity,” Thompson added.

For some community members like Angelique Salcedo, this event is a favorite family tradition.

“It’s just fun to be with my little brothers and it’s a cute little family experience and I love Halloween and season things.”

Although the Chamber does not have the official numbers yet, they are predicting that they will triple their attendance this year from previous years.