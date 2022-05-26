GREENVILLE S.C. (WSPA) — “Hamilton,” the musical biography of an American founding father, will delight local audiences with its hip-hop version of history at Greenville’s Peace Center next month.

Tickets are available online. A limited number of $10 tickets will be available for every performance through an app starting Friday.

The musical is the story of America during the revolution, told by America now, blending hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, according to a press release from the production.

(Courtesy: Hamilton the Musical)

“Hamilton” is based on Ron Chernow’s biography. It has won Tony​​, Grammy​​, and Olivier Awards and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

“When I started doing the book, most Americans – including I think Lin-Manuel Miranda [the writer of the musical] – knew two things about Alexander Hamilton: he is on the $10 bill in the United States; and he had died in a duel with the vice president at the time, Aaron Burr. But that pretty much exhausted what most people knew. And yet, the more I read about him, I realized that his personal story was far and away the most dramatic and in fact, rather unbelievable story of any of the founders,” Chernow told the BBC.

(Courtesy: Hamilton The Musical)

“Hamilton’s political enemies were John Adams, Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, James Monroe – I just named presidents two, three, four and five – and if history is written by the victors, history had very much been written by Alexander Hamilton’s enemies,” Chernow told the BBC.

(Courtesy: Hamilton The Musical)

“He had always been portrayed as this ferocious snob, the stooge of the plutocrats. For most Americans, there was a feeling that he was a second- or third-rate founder and yet the more that I read about his achievements, they were so monumental that I decided that they needed to be up there with those of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Benjamin Franklin et al,” Chernow told the BBC.

For the first week, the discounted-ticket lottery opens at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 27 and will close at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 2.