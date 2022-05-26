GREENVILLE S.C. (WSPA) — “Hamilton,” the musical biography of an American founding father, will delight local audiences with its hip-hop version of history at Greenville’s Peace Center next month.
Tickets are available online. A limited number of $10 tickets will be available for every performance through an app starting Friday.
The musical is the story of America during the revolution, told by America now, blending hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, according to a press release from the production.
“Hamilton” is based on Ron Chernow’s biography. It has won Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Awards and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.
“When I started doing the book, most Americans – including I think Lin-Manuel Miranda [the writer of the musical] – knew two things about Alexander Hamilton: he is on the $10 bill in the United States; and he had died in a duel with the vice president at the time, Aaron Burr. But that pretty much exhausted what most people knew. And yet, the more I read about him, I realized that his personal story was far and away the most dramatic and in fact, rather unbelievable story of any of the founders,” Chernow told the BBC.
“Hamilton’s political enemies were John Adams, Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, James Monroe – I just named presidents two, three, four and five – and if history is written by the victors, history had very much been written by Alexander Hamilton’s enemies,” Chernow told the BBC.
“He had always been portrayed as this ferocious snob, the stooge of the plutocrats. For most Americans, there was a feeling that he was a second- or third-rate founder and yet the more that I read about his achievements, they were so monumental that I decided that they needed to be up there with those of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Benjamin Franklin et al,” Chernow told the BBC.
For the first week, the discounted-ticket lottery opens at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 27 and will close at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 2.
- The lottery will open at 10:00 AM every Friday and will close for entry at 12:00 PM the next Thursday prior to the following week’s performances.
- Winner notifications will be sent between 12:00 PM and 4:00 PM every Thursday for the upcoming week’s performances via email and mobile push notification. Once notified, winners will have two hours to claim and pay for their ticket(s).
- No purchase or payment is necessary to enter or participate.
- Each winning entrant may purchase up to two (2) tickets.
- Only one entry per person, per performance. Repeat entries and disposable email addresses will be discarded.
- Lottery tickets may be picked up at will call beginning two hours prior to the performance with a valid photo ID. Lottery tickets void if resold.
- All times listed are in the local time zone.
- For inquiries about the Hamilton lottery, please contact:
- help@luckyseat.com if entering through Lucky Seat
- lottery@hamiltonmusical.com if entering through the Hamilton App