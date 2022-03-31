GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Handi Indian, located in downtown Greenville, will be closing on Sunday.

After years of serving fresh, authentic Indian cuisine, Handi Indian will close after its last service on Sunday.

According to David Thompson with Equipment Liquidation Services, there were changes in the lease agreements which is leading to the closure.

The owners have commissioned Madalyn Auctions to sell the complete contents of the restaurant, bar and kitchen at online auction, Thompson said.

The online auction closes Monday at 6 p.m.

For more details about the auction, click here.