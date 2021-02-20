Happy Cow Creamery president awarded ‘Order of the Palmetto’

PELZER, S.C. (WSPA) – Tom Trantham, longtime dairy farmer and president of the Happy Cow Creamery, was presented with the state’s highest civilian honor by Governor Henry McMaster on Saturday.

The ‘Order of the Palmetto’ is a lifetime achievement award given to a South Carolina citizen that has made a significant impact across the state.

Trantham, a dairy farmer since 1968, was one of the state’s top dairy producers during the 80s. He eventually founded the Happy Cow Creamery in 2002.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster presented Trantham the award at the creamery in Pelzer on Saturday.

“The Happy Cow Creamery, of course, is a great business as you can see from the friends and family that are here today ,” said McMaster. “This is a part of SC; we’re very proud of our agriculture industry component.”