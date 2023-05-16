BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (WSPA) – Harbor Freight Tool, has announced that it will be opening a new store in Boiling Springs.

The new store will be located at 3720 Boiling Springs Road and is expected to open this summer.

An official opening date will be announced closer to opening.

Construction has already begun at the location with the help of local workers and companies from the surrounding Boiling Springs area.

“We’ve been looking to open a location in Boiling Springs for a number of years so that we can provide the tools and equipment at a tremendous value to the community,” said Trey Feiler, Senior Vice President, Real Estate and Construction for Harbor Freight Tools.

“In addition to finding a great location, we were attracted by the availability of great associates

in the Boiling Springs area, and we look forward to having them join the Harbor Freight team.”

The store is expected to bring between 25 and 30 new jobs to the community, including Sales and Logistic Supervisors, Senior Associates, Sales Associates, and seasonal opportunities as well.

Interested applicants can apply online and search “Boiling Springs, SC”.