Closings and Delays
GLEAMNS Human Resources Commission, Inc.

Harrah’s Cherokee casinos in NC to close for 2 weeks

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Harrahs Cherokee Casino CROP_1554848360098.jpg.jpg

CHEROKEE, NC (WSPA) – The Harrah’s Cherokee casinos in western North Carolina will close for two weeks beginning Wednesday morning.

The Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort in Cherokee and the Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River casino in Murphy will both close at 6:00am on Wednesday, March 18.

There are no reports of any cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus at either casino and the closure is a precautionary measure only, the company said.

During the closure, the company said all employees will receive two weeks of pay and benefits will not be interrupted.

Caesars Entertainment has also implemented enhanced cleaning and sanitizing at their facilities, including the two Harrah’s Cherokee properties, the company said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store