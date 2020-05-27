Harrah’s Cherokee Casinos to reopen to public on May 28

CHEROKEE, NC (WSPA) – The two Harrah’s Cherokee casinos in western North Carolina will reopen to the public on May 28, the company announced Wednesday.

The casinos – Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort in Cherokee and Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River Casino & Hotel in Murphy – will only operate at 30 percent capacity.

Most restaurants will also be open with limited seating and carryout options.

Other amenities will open in phases as determined by the state of North Carolina and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, according to Harrah’s.

Employee health checks will be conducted daily and employees will be required to wear masks which will be provided by the company.

All guests will undergo temperature checks before entering the casinos and will also be required to wear masks.

The casinos will also be non-smoking, temporarily.

