Hart Co. teacher charged with sexual assault

HART COUNTY, Ga. (WSPA) – A Hart County teacher was charged Tuesday with sexual assault and electronically furnishing obscene material to a minor.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested Corinna Crumpton, 30, of Toccoa, Tuesday in reference to an investigation that began in December of 2021 at the request of the Hartwell Police Department. 

Agents charged Crumpton with sexual assault and electronically furnishing obscene materials to a minor, both felony charges. 

GBI said the crimes took place between August and December of 2021.

Crumpton was a German language teacher at Hart County High School and has since been placed on leave, a school spokesperson said.

This investigation is active and ongoing.

