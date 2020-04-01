1  of  13
Harvest Hope Food Bank to help Upstate service industry workers affected by COVID-19 pandemic

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Harvest Hope Food Bank will be distributing food Wednesday to service industry workers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Food will be distributed from 1-2 p.m. at the Harvest Food Bank, located at 2818 White Horse Road in Greenville.

The food bank has invited all service industry workers to come out and receive food assistance.

Sysco donated the food that will be distributed. Local restaurant leaders and owners have volunteered to handout the food during the event, according to the food bank.

The food bank is open to the public every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

