UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A hay barn was destroyed in a fire Thursday evening in Union County.

According to the Bonham Fire Department, a call came in at 7:27 p.m. for a fire on US 176 near Oak Grove Road.

Once firefighters arrived on scene, a two story hay barn was on fire.

Firefighters said the hay barn was destroyed but there was no damage to the house.

No one was injured during the fire.

Bonham, Jonesville, Kelly Kelton and Buffalo all responded to the scene.