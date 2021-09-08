Haywood Co. receives major disaster declaration for Tropical Storm Fred damage

Flooding damages homes and businesses in Canton after storms. (Photo: A Shot Above – Aerial Photography/ Videography of Western North Carolina)

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The White House and FEMA have granted the request for a major disaster declaration for several North Carolina counties including Haywood.

This disaster declaration means that the nearly 700 households in Haywood County affected by Tropical Storm Fred will now be eligible for much-needed federal assistance.

“This federal disaster declaration will help provide assistance for Western North Carolina communities to rebuild stronger and smarter, and I appreciate the president’s approval of our request,” said Gov. Cooper.

President Biden’s action makes federal funding available to affected individuals in the counties of Buncombe, Haywood and Transylvania.

Officials said assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

Federal funding also is available to state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred in the counties of Avery, Buncombe, Haywood, Madison, Transylvania, Watauga and Yancey.

(Source: Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office)

Residents and business owners who sustained losses in the designated counties can begin applying for assistance by registering online or by calling 1-800-621-3362 or 1-800-462-7585 for the hearing and speech impaired. The toll-free telephone numbers will operate from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. seven days a week until further notice.