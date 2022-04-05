MAGGIE VALLEY, NC (WSPA) – Evacuation orders have been lifted following the containment of a wildfire Tuesday in Haywood County.

According to Haywood County Emergency Services, the Sheepback Mountain Fire near Maggie Valley was 100 percent contained as of 1:30pm.

The fire burned around 300 acres in 24 hours.

17 homes were evacuated due to the fire but all residents are now able to return to them. No houses were damaged in the fire.

Officials said more than two dozen fire departments responded to the fire.

No injuries were reported in the fire.