Haywood County man wins almost 300k lottery jackpot on a hunch

HAYWOOD COUNTY (WSPA) – Jason Matchett of Clyde had a hunch on Thursday morning he might win a lottery prize so he decided to buy a $10 Fast Play ticket. It paid off with a $293,690 jackpot.

“I took a chance and, heck yeah, I won,” Matchett said. “This is life changing.”

Matchett, a 53-year-old carpenter, bought a Lucky 7’s ticket from the Gifts & Tobacco Barn on Carolina Boulevard in Clyde. He took home $208,552 after taxes. He celebrated the win by purchasing a Range Rover.

Ticket sales from games like Fast Play raise more than $900 million per year for education.